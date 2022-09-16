Bangkok hotel sets world record with largest Negroni cocktail

A hotel in the Thai capital sets a Guinness World Record on Monday (12 Sep) by stirring up the world’s largest Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 liters of the bitter Italian drink.

Mixologists at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel poured dozens of bottles of the key ingredients – gin, vermouth, and Campari – into an iced acrylic container 1.7 meters tall and weighing about 400 kg.







Guinness adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura said the previous record was 504 liters, adding that the hotel was required to bottle and distribute the entire concoction within the next couple of months. (NNT)





































