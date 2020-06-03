Bangkok hot and cloudy, sudden heavy rain expected in parts of the central region

Weather Forecast for Bangkok

Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers throughout the period and isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Minimum temperature 26-28 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38°C.







Weather Forecast for Central Part

Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, UthaiThani, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Saraburi, Lop Buri, SuphanBuri, Nakhon Pathom, SamutSongkhram and SamutSakhon. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 36-38 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

During 4 – 9 June, scattered scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Minimum temperature 24-27°C. Maximum temperature 34-37°C.

