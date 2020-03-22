Bangkok Governor orders a long list ‘Shut Down’ from March 22 to April 12 on COVID-19

By Pattaya Mail
BANGKOK – Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang announced a partial shutdown of more places in Bangkok, from March 22nd to April 12th, to curb the spread of COVID-19.



On the list:

  1. Restaurants (allowed to offer take-out and delivery only)
  2. Shopping malls (allowed to open only their supermarkets, drugstores and stores selling essential items, restaurants for take-out and delivery)
  3. Dining zones in convenience stores
  4. Markets (allowed to open only stalls selling fresh ingredients, dried food, take-away food, animal feed, medicines and other essential items)
  5. Salons and barbers
  6. Body piercing and tattoo shops
  7. Venues for skating, rollerblading and similar activities
  8. Amusement parks, bowling alleys, arcades
  9. Gaming and internet cafes
  10. Golf courses and driving ranges
  11. Swimming pools
  12. Cockfighting rings
  13. Amulet markets
  14. Exhibition and conference centers
  15. Schools, colleges, universities, childcare and tutoring centers
  16. Beauty clinics
  17. Spas
  18. Pet grooming shops and pet hotels
  19. Massage parlors
  20. Saunas
  21. Cinemas and theaters
  22. Gyms
  23. Entertainment spots (pubs, bars, nightclubs, etc.)
  24. Boxing arenas and schools
  25. Sport arenas and stadia
  26. Racecourses

Those failing to comply could face a fine of up to 100,000 baht or 1-year in prison, or both. (NNT)


