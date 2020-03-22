Bangkok Governor orders a long list ‘Shut Down’ from March 22 to April 12 on COVID-19

BANGKOK – Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang announced a partial shutdown of more places in Bangkok, from March 22nd to April 12th, to curb the spread of COVID-19.
On the list:
- Restaurants (allowed to offer take-out and delivery only)
- Shopping malls (allowed to open only their supermarkets, drugstores and stores selling essential items, restaurants for take-out and delivery)
- Dining zones in convenience stores
- Markets (allowed to open only stalls selling fresh ingredients, dried food, take-away food, animal feed, medicines and other essential items)
- Salons and barbers
- Body piercing and tattoo shops
- Venues for skating, rollerblading and similar activities
- Amusement parks, bowling alleys, arcades
- Gaming and internet cafes
- Golf courses and driving ranges
- Swimming pools
- Cockfighting rings
- Amulet markets
- Exhibition and conference centers
- Schools, colleges, universities, childcare and tutoring centers
- Beauty clinics
- Spas
- Pet grooming shops and pet hotels
- Massage parlors
- Saunas
- Cinemas and theaters
- Gyms
- Entertainment spots (pubs, bars, nightclubs, etc.)
- Boxing arenas and schools
- Sport arenas and stadia
- Racecourses
Those failing to comply could face a fine of up to 100,000 baht or 1-year in prison, or both. (NNT)