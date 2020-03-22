Bangkok Governor orders a long list ‘Shut Down’ from March 22 to April 12 on COVID-19

BANGKOK – Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang announced a partial shutdown of more places in Bangkok, from March 22nd to April 12th, to curb the spread of COVID-19.







On the list:

Restaurants (allowed to offer take-out and delivery only) Shopping malls (allowed to open only their supermarkets, drugstores and stores selling essential items, restaurants for take-out and delivery) Dining zones in convenience stores Markets (allowed to open only stalls selling fresh ingredients, dried food, take-away food, animal feed, medicines and other essential items) Salons and barbers Body piercing and tattoo shops Venues for skating, rollerblading and similar activities Amusement parks, bowling alleys, arcades Gaming and internet cafes Golf courses and driving ranges Swimming pools Cockfighting rings Amulet markets Exhibition and conference centers Schools, colleges, universities, childcare and tutoring centers Beauty clinics Spas Pet grooming shops and pet hotels Massage parlors Saunas Cinemas and theaters Gyms Entertainment spots (pubs, bars, nightclubs, etc.) Boxing arenas and schools Sport arenas and stadia Racecourses

Those failing to comply could face a fine of up to 100,000 baht or 1-year in prison, or both. (NNT)



