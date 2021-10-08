Bangkok governor inspects water propelling boats in lower Chao Phraya River

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is working with the Royal Thai Navy to set up and operate 12 water propelling boats that will speed up the rate of water release from the Chao Phraya River into the Gulf of Thailand.







Bangkok Governor Pol. Gen. Assawin Kwanmuang inspected the Royal Thai Navy’s setting up of water propelling boats at a floodgate in Lat Pho canal to the south of Bangkok. The boats were deployed in response to an increase in the water level in the Chao Phraya River, which came about after the Royal Irrigation Department raised the rate of water release at Chao Phraya Dam and Pa Sak Chonlasit Dam. The boats are also expected to help reduce the impact of high sea levels from 7 October to 10 October, when the flow rate of water from the Chao Phraya River into the Gulf of Thailand had been expected to lessen.



Each of the 12 water propelling boats has varying water-moving capacities ranging from 30,000 to 150,000 cubic meters per day. The boats will help with expelling excess water from the Chao Phraya River into the Gulf by increasing the flow rate in Lat Pho canal. The canal, situated in Samut Prakan province and completed in 2005, was built to shorten the distance water in the Chao Phraya needs to travel to reach the Gulf.







The water propelling boats will be switched on until the water in the Chao Praya River subsides, to keep communities along the riverbanks safe from flooding. (NNT)











































