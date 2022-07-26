Bangkok Governor discusses employment for homeless and senior citizens

Bangkok authorities recently held discussions with the Mirror Foundation on homelessness, urban poverty, waste management and occupations for senior citizens. City Hall is now looking to promote employment among the homeless and senior citizens.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and his deputy, Sanon Wangsrangboon, discussed several matters with Mirror Foundation founder Sombat Boonngamanong. Part of the talks focused on City Hall’s collaboration with charitable foundations to impart work skills to the homeless, the urban poor and senior citizens.







The governor and his deputy then inspected a warehouse where donated items are sorted. The items included clothes, sports equipment, and musical instruments that are distributed to the disadvantaged, schools and other foundations.





Chadchart voiced his admiration for ongoing efforts to address problems in the capital, noting that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) sometimes does not have the capacity to assume tasks handled by civil society. His visit to the foundation allowed him to observe such tasks, which involve the homeless, waste management and recycling. He said these areas are handled with the help of senior citizens who can impart their knowledge and experience onto younger volunteers.



The governor added that addressing urban poverty and homeless issues cannot be realized by simply handing out money. He insisted that the solution rested with employment, specifically productive and respectable employment that accommodates market demand and generates economic value. Chadchart also said training was required and the BMA would look at the matter in more detail. (NNT)

































