Bangkok, eastern and southern regions to experience heavy downpours Nov 22-24

A low pressure cell is forecast to bring heavy rainfall to most of Thailand, including Bangkok, as it makes its way towards the southern coast of Vietnam on its way to the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the meteor Meteorological Department, residents in at least 50 provinces should expect heavy rain from Tuesday (22 Nov) to Thursday (24 Nov). These include Bangkok and its vicinity, along with Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi and Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin, in particular, are forecast to experience heavy downpours from Wednesday (23 Nov) to Thursday.

Communities situated near rivers or at the base of mountain areas are meanwhile advised to prepare for possible flash floods and overflow. (NNT)


































