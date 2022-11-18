10 police needed to control manic Pattaya man

By Pattaya Mail
0
249
Shades of Jurassic Park, police armed with shields, electric stun guns and long steel poles prepare to enter the house of the crazed man.

It took 10 police officers to tackle a man with a history of mental-health problems who was tearing up his Pattaya home.

Police showed up at the house on Soi Paniadchang Nov. 16 armed with shields, electric stun guns and long steel poles to keep the suspect at bay, but still proved hapless. One officer attempted to shoot the unidentified culprit with a tazer gun but botched it.



Officers finally got their act together and broke down the door and corralled the man, who had been destroying his own property and waving a knife at relatives.

A friend said the man had a history of mental problems, but everyone thought he was cured four years ago.
The man was sent to Banglamung Hospital for an evaluation.


The distraught man stands inside his house holding a knife with which he threatened his relatives while destroying his own property.


Police finally stormed the house and managed to coral the deranged man and take him to a hospital for mental evaluation.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here