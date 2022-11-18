10 police needed to control manic Pattaya man

It took 10 police officers to tackle a man with a history of mental-health problems who was tearing up his Pattaya home.

Police showed up at the house on Soi Paniadchang Nov. 16 armed with shields, electric stun guns and long steel poles to keep the suspect at bay, but still proved hapless. One officer attempted to shoot the unidentified culprit with a tazer gun but botched it.







Officers finally got their act together and broke down the door and corralled the man, who had been destroying his own property and waving a knife at relatives.

A friend said the man had a history of mental problems, but everyone thought he was cured four years ago.

The man was sent to Banglamung Hospital for an evaluation.









































