Bangkok dine-in allowed until 9pm effective today

By Pattaya Mail
The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration relaxed disease control measures in dark red zones (Bangkok, Nonthburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakarn) of maximum and strict COVID-19 control including measures at local restaurants where dine-in is allowed until 9pm. The control relaxation took effect today (May 17).

Shopping malls and department stores nationwide can open until 9pm. Convenience stores operate from 4pm to 11pm. Dining-in is allowed to use 25% of seats at restaurants in shopping centers until 9pm. In other words, there can be one customer per dining table.



The Public Health Ministry reported 9,635 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. They included 6,835 new cases in prisons while daily new fatalities amounted to 25.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 111,082 and the death toll was at 614. (TNA)

