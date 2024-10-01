Bangkok devastating school bus fire caused by tire blowout cloud claim 25 lives

BANGKOK, Thailand – A devastating bus fire on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road has claimed the lives of at least 20 people, most of them students from a school in Uthai Thani province, authorities said on Tuesday (Oct 1).

Rescue workers and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation rushed to the scene where the charred remains of the school bus were found. More than 20 bodies were discovered huddled together in the rear of the vehicle.



Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said initial investigations suggest the fire was caused by a tire blowout, which sparked the blaze. The driver and several teachers, about five or six people, tried to help by opening the doors and getting the children out,” Anutin told reporters at the scene. However, many students were unable to escape.

The death toll is expected to rise, with officials estimating that as many as 25 people, mostly children, may have perished. Ten others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.







Police have cordoned off the area to allow forensic experts to examine the scene. The bodies will be transported to Thammasat University Hospital for identification. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is expected to visit the scene later today after checking on injured students at a local hospital. (TNA)

































