Bangkok continues free jabs for frontline transport workers at railway hub

The vaccination center at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok continues to provide COVID-19 jabs to registered transport workers. The center will start accepting members of the public from 7th June, the launch date of the country’s vaccination drive.

Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station today opened its doors as a mass vaccination center serving transport workers for the fourth day. All of the recipients getting their jabs here had made advance appointments, as walk-ins are not accepted to prevent crowding.







After serving transport workers, the vaccination center will welcome members of the public who have made an appointment via their mobile network carrier from 7th June. Four mobile carriers started accepting registrations and appointments today.

Speaking with people getting their jabs today, most of them understood the vaccine can help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, while encouraging others to get the jabs in order to achieve herd immunity, and to contain the spread.





Elsewhere, a parking lot at CentralPlaza Ladprao has been converted into a vaccination center, which is currently providing around 1,000 jabs daily to people with appointments.

As at Bang Sue Grand Station, many people here hope the vaccine rollout will help achieve herd immunity and contain the transmission in Thailand. (NNT)























