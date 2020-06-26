Bangkok Chao Phraya Sky Park opens to public

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially opened Chao Phraya Sky Park, the country’s first park over a river, to the public.







The elevated Chao Phraya Skypark spans 280 meters over the Chao Phraya River, linking Khlong San district on the Bangkok side of the river and Phra Nakhon district on Thonburi side.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha who presided over the opening ceremony on Wednesday said he encouraged river tourism promotion.

Running along Phra Pok Klao Bridge, the elevate park was developed on a bridge of the country’s first elevated railway project, which was abandoned nearly three decades ago.

There were only old columns and beams across the river left over from the incomplete Skytrain project of Canada’s Laval in International Co.

The BMA has allocated 123 million baht for landscaping the 280-metre-long and 8.5-metre-wide structure. It features ramps, elevators, viewpoints, rest areas and various levels of paths for pedestrians and cyclists. (TNA)











