Bangkok bus fares to increase on April 22

Bangkok – After the postponement of increases early this year in order to promote the use of public transport and reduce pollution from traffic, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will finally raise bus fares in Bangkok and deploy new NGV powered buses to serve passengers.

Fares on all types of public bus in Bangkok will increase effective from 22nd April, with the fares on ordinary red and cream colored buses rising to 8 baht per trip from 6.50 baht, and fares on air-conditioned buses colored blue and cream to increase to 12-20 baht based on distance, from the previous fares of between 10-18 baht.

Fares on orange Euro II air conditioned buses and the new NGV buses will be adjusted to 13-25 baht depending on distance from 11-23 baht previously, while blue coloured new generation buses will charge fares increased to 15-25 baht from 11-23 baht previously. Fares on bus lines operated by private companies will rise by 1 baht per trip on ordinary buses, and 1 baht per travel distance zone on air conditioned buses.

The Minister of Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has announced that 489 new NGV buses will be deployed on city routes; they will be equipped with modern technology such as the E-Ticket system, GPS tracking, and will have Wi-Fi on board, while facilities such as bus stops will also be improved.