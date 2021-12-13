Bangkok braces for air pollution next week

Bangkok is expected to face an increase in air pollution levels next week, as authorities urge residents to wear face masks and avoid non-essential outdoor activities for their own safety.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD) and chief of the Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM), reported that concentrations of fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns (PM2.5) for most provinces are currently considered moderate. He cautioned, however, that PM2.5 levels in Bangkok and nearby provinces will exceed safe limits from December 15-18.







The CAPM warns that fine dust can cause severe respiratory complications, especially among vulnerable groups. Measures are currently in place to control sources of fine dust particles such as traffic fumes, construction sites and outdoor burning of garbage or biomass.

Members of the public are meanwhile encouraged to regularly check air quality reports, wear face masks, refrain from driving personal vehicles when possible and avoid outdoor activities, particularly in areas where PM2.5 levels are higher than normal. (NNT)



























