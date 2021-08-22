Bangkok bedridden citizens can register for home COVID-19 vaccinations

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) launched a platform on Friday for people who are bedridden or cannot leave home to register for a COVID-19 shot.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the shots will be delivered by a special team of medics.







He said families which have a bedridden patient or an elderly person who has not yet been vaccinated are required to register immediately for a jab. Shots for this target group can be booked at https://forms.gle/vW5meyKHz5dVjz2q7.

The governor added that the BMA is also sending teams to communities and areas with high infection rates to conduct tests and deliver shots to bedridden and elderly people. (NNT)

























