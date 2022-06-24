Bangkok announces 7 official places for demonstrators

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced seven places to accommodate demonstrations in line with the Public Assembly Act.

The announcement on the specific demonstration venues was aimed at keeping order and protecting national security, public safety and the rights of general people.







The seven places are the Town Square in front of City Hall in Phra Nakhon district, the Bangkok Youth Center in Din Daeng district, a public square under Ratchawipha interchange in Chatuchak district, the parking lot in front of the Phra Khanong district office, the 72nd Anniversary Stadium in Min Buri district, the Chaloem Phrakiat Sports Center in Thung Khru district and the Monthon Phirom Park in Taling Chan district.





Demonstration organizers must inform respective district offices of their demonstration plans at least 24 hours in advance so that relevant officials will have enough time to prepare facilities and security measures for demonstrators.

Demonstration organizers and demonstrators are required to protect government-owned property and will be held responsible if their demonstrations cause damage to government-owned property. (TNA)

































