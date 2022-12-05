Bangkok and TAT to upgrade ‘Amazing Thailand Marathon 2023’

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has said it would discuss plans to upgrade the Amazing Thailand Marathon in 2023 with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the private sector.

This year’s marathon was jointly organized by TAT, Tri-League and Toyota Thailand on November 20. The race was divided into four categories: the 42.195-kilometer marathon, the 21-kilometer half marathon, the 10-kilometer, and the 5-kilometer family fun run.







The event, inaugurated by Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, began at the Rajamangala National Stadium and traversed several of Bangkok’s most recognizable landmarks, including the Victory Monument, the Rama 8 bridge, the old parliament building and Benchamabophit Marble Temple. It involved some 25,000 participants, including Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.







Ethiopian Yimer Ari won the marathon with a time of 2:21:36, receiving a trophy from His Majesty the King and the grand cash prize of 100,000 baht. The first runner-up was Sanchai Namkhet, who completed the race in 2:24:24 and was awarded 50,000 baht. Third place was awarded to Natthawut In-noom, whose time of 2:27:07 earned him a cash prize of 30,000 baht.

Shelmith Muriuki of Kenya won the women’s marathon at 2:39:38, receiving a trophy from Her Majesty the Queen and the grand cash prize of 100,000 baht. With a time of 2:49:07, the second-place finisher was Russian Alexandra Morozova, followed by another Kenyan runner, Magaret Njuguna, in third place.

With a time of 2:55:30, Thai female marathon runner Linda Chanthachid placed first among Thai female competitors. She received a trophy and a cash prize of 50,000 baht from Her Majesty the Queen.







A second Kenyan, Kepha Ongeri Ondima, won the half marathon with a time of 1:04:07 and received a trophy from HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati.

Ethiopian Marta Birehan clocked a time of 1:19:47 to win the women’s half marathon. She was also awarded a trophy and 50,000 baht from HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati. (NNT)











































