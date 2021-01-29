Bangkok and Samut Sakhon remain under serious disease control measures

Bangkok – The COVID-19 Information Center reported 756 new COVID-19 cases and the total rose to 16,221.

The new cases consisted of 22 found at normal health facilities, 724 detected through active testing in communities and 10 who were arrivals in quarantine.





Of 16,221 accumulated cases, 11,287 recovered including 233 who were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 4,858 were at hospitals and the death toll was at 76.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, acting director for the emergency control of disease and health hazards at the Department of Disease Control, said Samut Sakhon and Bangkok deserved serious disease control measures because both provinces were adjacent, people were traveling between them and the COVID-19 spread remained uncontrollable.







The Central Shrimp Market of Samut Sakhon was the epicenter of the spread, he said. The disease was under control in other provinces.

He also said that transmission already declined at pubs and bars where disease control measures were seriously implemented.

Dr Sarawut Boonsuk, deputy director-general of the Department of Health, said COVID-19 affected the development of children aged 0-18. Children were more addicted to games and ate more fast food.

Among children, fast food consumption rose by 60% and obesity increased by 70%.

Meanwhile, rural children lacked lunch and had learning problems because they had poor access to the internet and their parents did not have time to supervise their online learning. (TNA)













