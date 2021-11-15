Bangkok allows more restaurants to serve alcohol from Tuesday Nov 16

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) resolved to ease more restrictions on restaurants serving alcoholic beverages under the “Thai Stop Covid Plus” certification campaign, in addition to the previous certification of the SHA (Safety and Health Administration) granted by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Starting from this Tuesday, restaurants with the newly approved “Thai Stop Covid Plus” certificate, authorized by the Department of Health, will be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until 9 pm.







The BMA lifted a ban on alcohol consumption in restaurants on November 1, allowing SHA-certified restaurants to resume dine-in services with the sales of alcoholic drinks permitted until 9 pm.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang wants to maintain Covid restrictions by allowing alcohol consumption in restaurants only until 9 pm for the time being, reasoning that the easing of curbs must proceed gradually.



The governor said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will be assessing the situation every two weeks to consider how well the general public and business operators cooperate with the City Hall, after which authorities will consider extending the alcohol consumption period accordingly. (NNT)



























