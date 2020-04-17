Army ready to receive Thai returnees at border checkpoints

The army chief orders soldiers to be ready for Thai returnees who will cross the border back to homeland from April 18 onwards.







Col Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokesperson of the army, said army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong ordered soldiers through a video conference to prepare for the returns of Thais stranded in other countries through 15 checkpoints along the border because the government would welcome returnees from April 18 onwards.

Soldiers would secure border checkpoints and assist officials there in compiling returnees’ information, screening their health, transporting the people to quarantine facilities and preventing illegal immigration through natural border crossings, she said.







Col Sirichan said that the army would ask the government to increase the welfare for its medical personnel who were working to contain the coronavirus disease 2019. They included the personnel at state quarantine facilities and hospitals and those who prepared field hospitals.

In the video conference, the army chief praised soldiers for helping COVID-19-affected people by distributing consumer products and providing catering service with mobile kitchens. (TNA)





