April 2023’s festivals and events in Thailand

April is one of Thailand’s most exciting months when it comes to events and festivals. The traditional Thai New Year of Songkran takes place this month along with many other remarkable cultural festivals, sports events, concerts, special occasions and excursion train trips.
Songkran Festival 2023
The biggest and most important of Thailand’s annual festivals, the world-famous Songkran Thai New Year is a time when family comes first, respect is paid to seniors, and people visit the temples to take part in traditional ceremonies. It is officially observed as a three-day national holiday from 13-15 April, although there are some locations that stage unique local festivities a little later.
Songkran Festival was named by the International Festivals and Events Association ASIA as one of the three major festivals of Asia in 2021.
Here are some of the key locations to celebrate Songkran in Thailand:
Central Region
SIAM Songkran Music Festival
12-14, 16 April 2023 at Urban Yard RCA, Bangkok
Ban Nong Khao Songkran Festival 2023
12-16 April 2023 at Wat Intharam, Tha Muang District, Kanchanaburi
International Amazing Splash 2023
13-15 April 2023 at Chula Soi 5 (Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park and Stadium One), Pathumwan, Bangkok
Tai-Yuan Songkran Festival 2023
13-15 April 2023 at Wat Khlong Suwankhiri and Khu Bu Community Market, Ratchaburi
King Rama II Memorial Park Songkran Festival 2023
13 – 15 April 2023 at King Rama II Memorial Park (near Amphawa Floating Market), Samut Songkhram
Suphan Buri Songkran Festival 2023
13 – 15 April 2023 at Mueang Suphan Buri District, Suphan Buri
GCIRCUIT Songkran Festival 2023
13 – 16 April 2023 at CentralWorld, Bangkok
Sangkhlaburi-Mon Songkran Festival 2023
13 – 18 April 2023 at Wat Wang Wiwekaram, Sangkhlaburi District, Kanchanaburi
Phra Pradeang Songkran Festival 2023
21-23 April 2023 at Phra Pradaeng City Hall, Samut Prakan
Eastern Region
Sand Pagoda Ceremony on Songkran’s Lai Day 2023
16-21 April 2023 at Bang Saen Beach, Chon Buri
Northern Region
Song Nam – Oi Tan Ceremony, Songkran Si Satchanalai 2023
8 -12 April 2023 at Si Satchanalai Historical Park, Sukhothai
Lampang Salung Luang Songkran Festival 2023
8 – 13 April 2023 at Clock Tower Intersection and Wat Pong Sanuk, Lampang
Songkran and Sawan-khalok Food Festival 2023
11 – 15 April 2023 Mae Yom Riverside, Wat Sawang Arom, Sukhothai
Flowery Shirt Songkran on Khao Tok Road 2023
12 – 15 April 2023 at Clock Tower Roundabout, Wat Thai Chumpon, Muang District, Sukhothai
Thai-Myanmar Friendship Songkran Festival and Thai Boxing
13 April 2023 at Moei Riverside, Mae Sot, Tak
Tak Songkran Festival 2023
13 April 2023 at Tak Sub District Municipal Office, Tak
Paweni Pi Mai Muang Chiang Mai Songkran Festival 2023
13-16 April 2023 at Chiang Mai Municipality, Chiang Mai
Songkran 2023 in the City of 4 Rivers
13-16 April 2023 at Wat Woranat Banphot (Wat Kop), Nakhon Sawan
Khao Nor-Khao Kaew Songkran Festival 2023
13 – 17 April 2023 Lan Pho Community Market, Ban Daen, Banphot Phisai District, Nakhon Sawan
Den Chai Songkran Festival 2023
16 April 2023 at Mae Phuak Riverside opposite of Wat Sri Kirinthararam, Den Chai District, Phrae
Pai Songkran’s Lai Day Festival 2023
20 – 21 April 2023 at Pai District, Mae Hong Son
Northeastern Region
Dok Khun, Siang Kaen and Khao Niew Road Songkran Festival 2023
8 -15 April 2023 at Bueng Kaen Nakhon and Sri Chan Road, Khon Kaen
UD TOWN Songkran Festival 2023
12 – 16 April 2023 at UD TOWN, Udon Thani
Grand Isan-Nong Khai Songkran Festival 2023
12 -17 April 2023 at Wat Pho Chai, Nong Khai
Udon Thani Songkran Festival 2023
13 – 15 April 2023 at Nong Prajak Public Park, Udon Thani
Manopirom Beach Songkran Festival 2023
13 -15 April 2023 at Manophirom Beach, Wan Yai District, Mukdahan
Khao Pun Road Songkran Festival 2023
13 -15 April 2023 at Phaya Si Sattanakharat Courtyard, Nakhon Phanom
PEPSI Presents SONGKRAN KORAT 2023
13-16 April 2023, at Central Plaza Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima
Southern Region
Hat Yai Midnight Songkran 2023
12 – 13 April 2023 at Niphat Uthit 2 and 3 Road, Hat Yai District, Songkhla
Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Nang Dan Songkran Festival 2023
13 – 15 April 2023, at Sri Thammasokaraj Public Park, Nakhon Si Thammarat
Other events and festivals
Along with Songkran, the month of April in Thailand is eventful with many other cultural, traditional and religious festivities as well as special occasions, cultural shows, concerts and sports events, and excursion train trips.
Poi Sang Long novice ordination tradition
Throughout March and April 2023 at different temples and villages in Mae Hong Son
‘Disney100Village’
24 March – 31 July at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination, Bangkok
3rd Muang Boran Light Fest 2023
31 March – 17 April 2023 at Ancient City (Muang Boran Museum), Samut Prakan
Van Gogh Alive
31 March – 31 July at 6th Floor, Attraction Hall, Iconsiam, Bangkok
Khon Klang Krung
1-2 April 2023 at Wat Phra Mahathat, Ayutthaya
Kaeng Khoi WW2 Festival
31 March -2 April 2023 at Wat Kaeng Khoi, Kaeng Khoi Market, and at the back of Kaeng Khoi Train Station, Saraburi
KIHA 183 Excursion Train Trips
1-2 April 2023 to Kaeng Khoi WW2 Festival, Saraburi
8-9 April 2023 to Paed Riu Town’s Mango and Agricultural Products Fair, Chachoengsao
22-23 April 2023 to the Ancient Capital City, Ayutthaya
29-30 April 2023 to Ratchaburi
*Contact the State Railway of Thailand Hotline 1690
Isan Creative Festival 2023
1-9 April 2023, TCDC Khon Kaen and various locations in Khon Kaen
Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon (Sunrise)
3-5 April 2023 at Phanom Rung Historical Park, Buri Ram
Amazing Lipe Summer Fest
7-8 April 2023 at Ko Lipe, Satun
Spotlight Ko Tao 2023
7-9 April 2023 at Sairee Beach, Ko Tao, Surat Thani
Nang Yai Wat Khanon Festival 2023
13 – 14 April 2023 at Nang Yai Museum Wat Khanon, Ratchaburi
Rolling Loud Thailand
13 – 15 April 2023 at Legend Siam, Pattaya, Chon Buri
Ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice (Thailand)
18 April-16 July 2023 at The Market Bangkok
Phuket Bike Week 2023
28-30 April 2023 at Patong Beach, Phuket
NangLay Beach Party And Music Festival
29 April 2023 at Triple Tree Beach, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi
Samui Midnight Run 2023
30 April 2023 at Chaweng Beach area (Reggae Pub), Ko Samui, Surat Thani (TAT)