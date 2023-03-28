April 2023’s festivals and events in Thailand

April is one of Thailand’s most exciting months when it comes to events and festivals. The traditional Thai New Year of Songkran takes place this month along with many other remarkable cultural festivals, sports events, concerts, special occasions and excursion train trips.

Songkran Festival 2023

The biggest and most important of Thailand’s annual festivals, the world-famous Songkran Thai New Year is a time when family comes first, respect is paid to seniors, and people visit the temples to take part in traditional ceremonies. It is officially observed as a three-day national holiday from 13-15 April, although there are some locations that stage unique local festivities a little later.







Songkran Festival was named by the International Festivals and Events Association ASIA as one of the three major festivals of Asia in 2021.

Here are some of the key locations to celebrate Songkran in Thailand:

Central Region

SIAM Songkran Music Festival

12-14, 16 April 2023 at Urban Yard RCA, Bangkok

Ban Nong Khao Songkran Festival 2023

12-16 April 2023 at Wat Intharam, Tha Muang District, Kanchanaburi

International Amazing Splash 2023

13-15 April 2023 at Chula Soi 5 (Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park and Stadium One), Pathumwan, Bangkok

Tai-Yuan Songkran Festival 2023

13-15 April 2023 at Wat Khlong Suwankhiri and Khu Bu Community Market, Ratchaburi

King Rama II Memorial Park Songkran Festival 2023

13 – 15 April 2023 at King Rama II Memorial Park (near Amphawa Floating Market), Samut Songkhram

Suphan Buri Songkran Festival 2023

13 – 15 April 2023 at Mueang Suphan Buri District, Suphan Buri

GCIRCUIT Songkran Festival 2023

13 – 16 April 2023 at CentralWorld, Bangkok

Sangkhlaburi-Mon Songkran Festival 2023

13 – 18 April 2023 at Wat Wang Wiwekaram, Sangkhlaburi District, Kanchanaburi

Phra Pradeang Songkran Festival 2023

21-23 April 2023 at Phra Pradaeng City Hall, Samut Prakan









Eastern Region

Sand Pagoda Ceremony on Songkran’s Lai Day 2023

16-21 April 2023 at Bang Saen Beach, Chon Buri

Northern Region

Song Nam – Oi Tan Ceremony, Songkran Si Satchanalai 2023

8 -12 April 2023 at Si Satchanalai Historical Park, Sukhothai

Lampang Salung Luang Songkran Festival 2023

8 – 13 April 2023 at Clock Tower Intersection and Wat Pong Sanuk, Lampang

Songkran and Sawan-khalok Food Festival 2023

11 – 15 April 2023 Mae Yom Riverside, Wat Sawang Arom, Sukhothai

Flowery Shirt Songkran on Khao Tok Road 2023

12 – 15 April 2023 at Clock Tower Roundabout, Wat Thai Chumpon, Muang District, Sukhothai

Thai-Myanmar Friendship Songkran Festival and Thai Boxing

13 April 2023 at Moei Riverside, Mae Sot, Tak

Tak Songkran Festival 2023

13 April 2023 at Tak Sub District Municipal Office, Tak

Paweni Pi Mai Muang Chiang Mai Songkran Festival 2023

13-16 April 2023 at Chiang Mai Municipality, Chiang Mai

Songkran 2023 in the City of 4 Rivers

13-16 April 2023 at Wat Woranat Banphot (Wat Kop), Nakhon Sawan

Khao Nor-Khao Kaew Songkran Festival 2023

13 – 17 April 2023 Lan Pho Community Market, Ban Daen, Banphot Phisai District, Nakhon Sawan

Den Chai Songkran Festival 2023

16 April 2023 at Mae Phuak Riverside opposite of Wat Sri Kirinthararam, Den Chai District, Phrae

Pai Songkran’s Lai Day Festival 2023

20 – 21 April 2023 at Pai District, Mae Hong Son







Northeastern Region

Dok Khun, Siang Kaen and Khao Niew Road Songkran Festival 2023

8 -15 April 2023 at Bueng Kaen Nakhon and Sri Chan Road, Khon Kaen

UD TOWN Songkran Festival 2023

12 – 16 April 2023 at UD TOWN, Udon Thani

Grand Isan-Nong Khai Songkran Festival 2023

12 -17 April 2023 at Wat Pho Chai, Nong Khai

Udon Thani Songkran Festival 2023

13 – 15 April 2023 at Nong Prajak Public Park, Udon Thani

Manopirom Beach Songkran Festival 2023

13 -15 April 2023 at Manophirom Beach, Wan Yai District, Mukdahan

Khao Pun Road Songkran Festival 2023

13 -15 April 2023 at Phaya Si Sattanakharat Courtyard, Nakhon Phanom

PEPSI Presents SONGKRAN KORAT 2023

13-16 April 2023, at Central Plaza Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima

Southern Region

Hat Yai Midnight Songkran 2023

12 – 13 April 2023 at Niphat Uthit 2 and 3 Road, Hat Yai District, Songkhla

Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Nang Dan Songkran Festival 2023

13 – 15 April 2023, at Sri Thammasokaraj Public Park, Nakhon Si Thammarat



Other events and festivals

Along with Songkran, the month of April in Thailand is eventful with many other cultural, traditional and religious festivities as well as special occasions, cultural shows, concerts and sports events, and excursion train trips.

Poi Sang Long novice ordination tradition

Throughout March and April 2023 at different temples and villages in Mae Hong Son

‘Disney100Village’

24 March – 31 July at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination, Bangkok

3rd Muang Boran Light Fest 2023

31 March – 17 April 2023 at Ancient City (Muang Boran Museum), Samut Prakan

Van Gogh Alive

31 March – 31 July at 6th Floor, Attraction Hall, Iconsiam, Bangkok

Khon Klang Krung

1-2 April 2023 at Wat Phra Mahathat, Ayutthaya

Kaeng Khoi WW2 Festival

31 March -2 April 2023 at Wat Kaeng Khoi, Kaeng Khoi Market, and at the back of Kaeng Khoi Train Station, Saraburi

KIHA 183 Excursion Train Trips

1-2 April 2023 to Kaeng Khoi WW2 Festival, Saraburi

8-9 April 2023 to Paed Riu Town’s Mango and Agricultural Products Fair, Chachoengsao

22-23 April 2023 to the Ancient Capital City, Ayutthaya

29-30 April 2023 to Ratchaburi

*Contact the State Railway of Thailand Hotline 1690

Isan Creative Festival 2023

1-9 April 2023, TCDC Khon Kaen and various locations in Khon Kaen

Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon (Sunrise)

3-5 April 2023 at Phanom Rung Historical Park, Buri Ram

Amazing Lipe Summer Fest

7-8 April 2023 at Ko Lipe, Satun

Spotlight Ko Tao 2023

7-9 April 2023 at Sairee Beach, Ko Tao, Surat Thani

Nang Yai Wat Khanon Festival 2023

13 – 14 April 2023 at Nang Yai Museum Wat Khanon, Ratchaburi

Rolling Loud Thailand

13 – 15 April 2023 at Legend Siam, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice (Thailand)

18 April-16 July 2023 at The Market Bangkok

Phuket Bike Week 2023

28-30 April 2023 at Patong Beach, Phuket

NangLay Beach Party And Music Festival

29 April 2023 at Triple Tree Beach, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi

Samui Midnight Run 2023

30 April 2023 at Chaweng Beach area (Reggae Pub), Ko Samui, Surat Thani (TAT)



























