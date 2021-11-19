American businesses ready to invest in Thailand to restore economy

The prime minister and American businesspersons have discussed post-pandemic joint investments, with the US party praising the government’s vision and expressing its readiness to make investments in Thailand.







A delegation of businesspersons from the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) entered a remote meeting with Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and discussed relevant policies, and the crisis, as well as opportunities, brought about by the pandemic. The prime minister explained the government’s vision in multiple aspects to the delegation, with emphasis placed on environmentally friendly businesses and green businesses. The US businesspersons praised Thailand’s vision and economic policies and affirmed their commitment to proceed in various collaborations.



Gen. Prayut said American businesses have invested about 50 billion USD in Thailand to date. The business representatives affirmed they wanted to expand investments in Thailand, and the prime minister made known that the government was focusing on digital, energy, and research and development.







The prime minister added that the American businesspersons did not express concern over the political situation in Thailand, but instead offered praise for the government’s work and its policies. He reiterated his call for all parties in Thailand to put an end to disputes and work together to steer the economy through COVID-19. (NNT)



























