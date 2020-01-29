Air quality improves nationwide except for North

BANGKOK – PM 2.5 problems in many areas have improved. This morning, the air quality in most regions of the country was at a good level except in the northern region where the PM 2.5 level is still above the standard level especially in Lampang and Phrae.





According to the Air4thai website of the Pollution Control Department at 10 a.m., the PM 2.5 levels in the northern provinces of Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phrae, Phayao and Tak were higher than the standard level except for Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son where the air quality is from a moderate to very good level.

The highest PM 2.5 level of 134 micrograms per cubic meter was measured in Ban Dong sub district, Mae Mo district. In Phrabat sub district, MueangLampang district, the PM 2.5 level was measured at 110 micrograms per cubic meter and in Na Chaksubdistrict, Mueang Phrae district, the PM 2.5 level was measured at 104 micrograms per cubic meter.

In northeastern, central and eastern Thailand including Bangkok and its vicinity, the air quality is from a moderate to very good level due to the influence of the fluctuating weather.

In Bangkok, today, the NBT news team surveyed the Sukhumvit area where the air quality has improved. According to the Air Visual application, the air quality ranges from good to a moderate level.

On Ekamai road in Bangkok, district office personnel, police from Thong Lo Police Station and officials from related agencies have set up a checkpoint to detect trucks that are not covered with canvas to prevent and lessen the dust and pollution problem.