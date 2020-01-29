Lambert takes top spot again

PSC Billabong Golf

Monday Jan 25 Phoenix





It was a great day for golf at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club, with a little high cloud to keep the heat at bay and a nice breeze blowing. With 6 groups playing we got away right on time on the Mountain and Lake loops. The course was in tremendous condition in every aspect; greens and fairways beautiful the rough was not as tough as usual but still a challenge.

The scoring was very good – just goes to show if the conditions are right the golf gets better.

There was a countback for the minor placing between TC and Sandy Chapo. Both scored 36 points, both had 19 points on the back, and both had 12 points on the last 6 holes, but Sandy had 7 on the last 3 holes to take 3rd and TC went to 4th.

Captain Cripple had a day out scoring 37 points to take second spot even with a 4 putt on the 18th for a blob.

The little French General Gerard Lambert took the top spot again with another 40 points and promptly bought everybody a drink to celebrate.

There were three twos coming from Duncan McLean, Sandy Chapo and TC.