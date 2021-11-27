Air arrivals to Thailand to undergo antigen tests instead of RT-PCR from December 16

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolved that visitors could undergo antigen tests upon arrival instead of RT-PCR tests for quick COVID-19 testing and conveniences for visitors.

The measure applies only to air arrivals.







Visitors from countries, allowed to arrive in the Test & Go manner must have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and their RT-PCR tests must show negative results within 72 hours before their trips to Thailand. Upon arrival, visitors can undergo antigen tests instead of RT-PCR tests, starting from Dec 16.



CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that CCSA also approved the same measure for immigration by land through the Nong Khai border checkpoint only, starting from Dec 24.

Travellers who have been fully vaccinated and have a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival can enter without quarantining.

Test and Go immigration is also permitted for arrivals by sea but they must undergo an RT-PCR test aboard their ships first.

Dr. Taweesilp said the CCSA has found a small number of infected visitors arriving through the “Test and Go” process. From Nov 1 to 25, 64,493 fully vaccinated visitors arrived through the Test and Go program and only 45, or 0.08%, of them had COVID-19. (TNA)



























