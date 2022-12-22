AeroThai anticipates speedy recovery of air travel

The official body in charge of the kingdom’s air traffic has remained optimistic about the Thai aviation industry’s prospects, claiming that the recovery in international and domestic travel is accelerating.

According to Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co Ltd (AeroThai), the number of flights would increase by 65% next year over this year.







AeroThai President Nopasit Chakpitak stated that the resurgence of Thailand’s aviation business is largely attributable to the government’s decision to eliminate Covid-19 travel restrictions and completely reopen the country.

Nopasit reported that the average daily number of flights to and from Thailand in October alone was 1,637, while internal flights averaged 1,806 per day. Meanwhile, the average number of flights in December was over 1,800 per day, which is expected to rise in the coming months.







According to AeroThai, Thailand has so far handled 520,367 flights this year, a 79% increase from the previous year’s total of 291,397 flights. In 2023, Thai airports are expected to witness close to 860,000 flights, or approximately 2,352 per day.

As global airspace reopens and economies recover, AeroThai revealed that passenger and freight flights have also rebounded. The Thai aviation industry is set to handle even more flights next year when China's tough Covid requirements are eventually lifted. (NNT)


























