Prime Minister Anutin vows lifelong service to the throne after cabinet oath-taking ceremony

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed profound gratitude after leading his cabinet in the oath-taking ceremony, vowing to work to the best of his ability and sacrifice his life for the throne.

Upon returning to Government House for a special cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister, with a trembling voice and teary eyes, spoke to the media about the royal address from His Majesty the King. He stated that all cabinet members received blessings and a royal address, which he described as the highest honor. He affirmed that the cabinet is overjoyed and will serve His Majesty with their utmost ability, life, and intellect.



When a reporter commented on his emotional state, the Prime Minister smiled and acknowledged it, reiterating that receiving such royal grace is a profound honor for a commoner. He pledged to do only good for the country and its people, in line with the royal guidance received.

Asked if he was willing to sacrifice everything, Prime Minister Anutin stated that he would sacrifice his whole life for the throne, which he has been doing for a long time, describing it as an immeasurable royal grace. (NNT)



































