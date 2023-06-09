Activists call for EC to certify election results by June 20

The June 24 Democracy group submitted their demand to the Election Commission (EC), calling for an immediate certification of the May 14 general election results to pave the way for the democratic process in the parliament to vote for the next prime minister.

The group led by Somyos Phruksakasemsuk has demanded that the EC certify 95 per cent of the election results by June 20 or as soon as possible.

Without the EC certification, the parliament cannot convene to vote for the next prime minister and Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha remains the caretaker prime minister.







The delay allows undemocratic power to intervene in the process to form the coalition government, led by the Move Forward Party, which wins the majority seats and it leads to the current political crisis, the group said.

The EC should not accept the media shareholding complaints against Pita Limcharoenrat, the MFP prime minister candidate. It is known that iTV does not exist. Mr. Pita did not hold the shares of the company when it operated. He inherited those shares from his late father and he has already transferred them to other family heirs. The complaints were lodged and accepted with ill-intention to overthrow democracy, he said. (TNA)



























