‘8th Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival’ at Paragon Cineplex and SF World Cinema on Jan 20-25

Thailand is ready to host Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival (BAFF) from the 20th to 25th of this month. Quality films from ASEAN member countries will be screened, with an aim of promoting the film industry as a post-pandemic driver of economic value.

Minister of Culture Itthiphol Kunplome revealed Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival is being held for the 8th time this year. The event is being organized by the Ministry of Culture and the National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Associations.







Mr. Itthiphol said BAFF is part of policies to promote Thailand’s soft power and identify a creative economy. The hope is for Thailand to become a center of film production in Asia. Another aim is to expand the ASEAN films market to the global level. He added that recent iterations of BAFF have been gaining more acknowledgment from the international film industry. The event is now considered a film festival of interest within the international film festivals calendar. The minister said this year’s event will reinforce the prowess of ASEAN’s film industry on the global stage.







According to Mr. Itthiphol, the government is promoting Thai tourism through depictions in films made by Thai producers as well as by those abroad. Tax incentives are being given to attract foreign investors toward producing films in Thailand.

Main activities at BAFF will include the screening of quality ASEAN films that have won global-level awards and the screening of classic films from Thailand, the Philippines, and India. 14 short films by ASEAN producers will be screened, on top of a number of feature-length films from regional producers. BAFF 2023 will also feature the unveiling of film budgets for Hong Kong’s co-production member countries.

BAFF 2023 will take place at Paragon Cineplex and SF World Cinema in Bangkok from January 20 to 25. (NNT)

































