7,000 long acting antibody doses to arrive in Thailand for people with chronic kidney disease

The Department of Disease Control expects 7,000 long acting antibody (LAAB) doses to arrive on July 25 mainly for people with chronic kidney disease.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said that as much as 98% of COVID-19 fatalities were the people who were 60 years old and over, those with underlying illnesses and pregnant women.







The fatalities started to include the people who had obtained their third shots of COVID-19 vaccination longer than three months ago and 92% of dead COVID-19 patients had chronic diseases. The most common disease was kidney disease, Dr Opas said.

On July 25, 7,000 doses of LAAB would arrive. They would be among 257,500 doses ordered for the patients who depended on dialysis, had immunosuppressants and had organ transplants, he said.



The government expected about 200,000 people of these groups to register for LAAB injection and LAAB should protect recipients from COVID-19 for six months, Dr Opas said. (TNA)

































