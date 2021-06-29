7.5 billion baht set aside to help businesses in Bangkok impacted by month-long restrictions

The Thai government will now prioritize the easing of the impacts caused by the month long imposition of new restrictions in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said a 7.5 billion baht relief package will be expedited, to help those affected by the new curbs, adding that construction worker dormitories are being isolated, due to the volume of infections diagnosed among their occupants.







He said he is very concerned about eateries, particularly small food shops. Therefore, the government has sought cooperation from the Thai Contractors Association to get many of those businesses to provide food to construction workers, to supplement their income.

The prime minister assured that the government is doing its best to look after everyone, is ready to listen to opinions from all parties and that the new relief package will go before the Cabinet today.



Meanwhile, National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan said the package has been approved for restaurants, eateries and construction businesses in Bangkok and its five neighboring provinces and covers employers and employees, both inside and outside the social security system. (NNT)



















