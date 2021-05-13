500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine arriving in Thailand as donation from Chinese government

The Embassy of China in Thailand has indicated another 500,000 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine have been prepared for shipment to the Kingdom as a donation from the Chinese government.

The news was posted to the embassy’s website with a message stating 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine have been packaged and will arrive soon in Thailand. The message remarked that the Thai and Chinese people remain in good relations and encouraged the Kingdom to continue its fight against the disease.







Overall, by the end of May, Thailand should receive 3.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine. One million doses were delivered on May 6 with another 500,000 to arrive on May 14 followed by another 2 million doses ordered by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization before the end of the month.







The first batch of 200,000 Sinovac vaccine doses arrived in Thailand on February 24 before a second batch of 800,000 doses on March 22. The third batch of 1 million doses arrived on April 10, followed by a fourth batch of 500,000 doses on April 24 to bring the total to 2.5 million doses. By the end of May, Thailand should have received a total 6 million doses. (NNT)























