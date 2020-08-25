5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand today

Thailand logged five new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, raising the total to 3,402.

According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, a new case is a Thai businesswoman aged 26 who arrived from Oman on Aug 17. She was quarantined in Chonburi province and tested positive for COVID-19 on her second examination while being asymptomatic.







Another case is a Thai female spa employee aged 47. She arrived from Turkey on Aug 19 and was brought to quarantine in Bangkok. She was confirmed as a new COVID-19 case on her second test on Aug 23 while showing no symptoms.

Two new cases were from Indonesia. One is a 27-year-old Thai male student and the other is a 20-year-old Thai woman. They were quarantined in Chonburi and tested positive in their first test on Aug 23 while having no symptoms.

The other new case is a Thai male worker aged 46 who arrived from the United States on Aug 23. He told disease control officials that he had earlier had COVID-19. An immediate test showed he still had the disease while being asymptomatic.

The total of 3,402 cases in the country included 3,229 who recovered. The death toll stood at 58. (TNA)











