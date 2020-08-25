5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand today

By Pattaya Mail
All new infected cases in Thailand today are imported and quarantined.

Thailand logged five new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, raising the total to 3,402.

According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, a new case is a Thai businesswoman aged 26 who arrived from Oman on Aug 17. She was quarantined in Chonburi province and tested positive for COVID-19 on her second examination while being asymptomatic.



Another case is a Thai female spa employee aged 47. She arrived from Turkey on Aug 19 and was brought to quarantine in Bangkok. She was confirmed as a new COVID-19 case on her second test on Aug 23 while showing no symptoms.

Two new cases were from Indonesia. One is a 27-year-old Thai male student and the other is a 20-year-old Thai woman. They were quarantined in Chonburi and tested positive in their first test on Aug 23 while having no symptoms.

The other new case is a Thai male worker aged 46 who arrived from the United States on Aug 23. He told disease control officials that he had earlier had COVID-19. An immediate test showed he still had the disease while being asymptomatic.

The total of 3,402 cases in the country included 3,229 who recovered. The death toll stood at 58. (TNA)


