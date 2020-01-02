44 transport mega projects in store this year

BANGKOK -The Ministry of Transport is proceeding with the 2020 megaprojects investment plan covering 44 projects, with work on 17 already commenced followngapproveal by the Cabinet.

The Minister of Transport, SaksayamChidchob has provided an update on 2021 fiscal year budget planning, in which he has ordered agencies under his supervision to take the national strategy as a framework and a guide for budgeting, and to set clear priorities to prevent redundancies. Agencies are asked to review their budget requests and submit a revised one by 3rd January 2020.

For 2020, the Ministry of the Interior now has 44 transportation investment projects planned at a cost of 1.94 trillion baht. These projects include those approved by the Cabinet and currently under construction; projects approved by the Cabinet and now in preparation; projects approved by the public–private partnership policy committee pending final approval from the Cabinet, and projects pending a proposal to the Cabinet.

17 projects under construction come with 0.78 trillion baht total budget, including three intercity highways, phase 1 dual track railway construction of seven lines for a total of 993 kilometers, the MRT Orange Line’s eastern sector between the Thailand Cultural Center and Minburi, the MRT Pink Line’s Khae Rai – Minburi section, the MRT Yellow Line project’s Lad Phrao – Samrong section, and the SRT Red Line commuter railway’s Bang Sue – Rangsit and Bang Sue – Taling Chan sections.

The Ministry of Finance is also proceeding with the High Speed Railway Bangkok – Nakhon Ratchasima section where 14 separate contracts have been drafted for the project, with construction already in progress under two contracts. The project is now proceeding with consideration by the Council of State regarding payment for ALRO lands.