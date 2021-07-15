43.6% of people in Bangkok are vaccinated so far

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) plans to procure a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, within two weeks, for people in Bangkok.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said the Disease Control Department (DCD) aims to procure 500,000 doses by next week and a further 500,000 the following week. The current vaccination plan sets a target to inoculate 70% of Bangkok’s population, but only 43.6% are vaccinated so far.







She added that, in target groups, 15,785 doses have been given to the elderly and 10,532 doses to people with certain underlying diseases. However, the number has not yet met the target of 50% of those in these target groups.

Between Feb 28th and Tuesday this week, 13.2 million vaccine doses have been given to the public, of whom 3.34 million people have received their second dose. (NNT)

























