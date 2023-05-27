3,500 monks from 50 countries set to participate in Vesak Day Ceremony in Thailand June 1-2

Thailand is hosting a ceremony commemorating Vesak, or Visakha Bucha Day at the beginning of next month, with more than 3,500 monks from 50 countries set to participate in the two-day celebration.

The Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand has announced that the Vesak celebrations will be held on June 1-2, 2023. The 18th edition of the event will be jointly organized by Maha Chulalongkorn Raja Vidyalaya University, the Sangha Supreme Council, and the Thai government.







The event will commence on June 1, with the opening ceremony presided by the Supreme Patriarch Ariyavongsagatanana followed by seminars at Maha Chulalongkorn Raja Vidyalaya University in the afternoon. On June 2, Buddhist monks and devotees will gather at the United Nations headquarters on Ratchadamnoen Road for a ceremony led by the president of the Privy Council, Gen Surayud Chulanont. Attendees can take part in prayers at Phutthamonthon in Nakhon Pathom province as well.







Permanent Secretary for Interior Suttipong Juljarern stated that the Interior Ministry will notify governors across Thailand to raise the national flag along with the Buddhist flag in order to promote Vesak Day. He also encourages Thai Buddhists to participate in merit-making activities from June 1-7 and refrain from gambling during that period. (NNT)



























