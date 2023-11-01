30-day visa-free entry extended to India, Taiwan Nov 10; night venues until 4 a.m. Dec 15

The Thai Cabinet has approved the temporary visa waivers for travellers from India and Taiwan to stay in the kingdom for 30 days. The visa-free entry for arrivals from India and Taiwan will be in effect from November 10, 2023, to May 10, 2024.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin mentioned the plan to extend the operating hours of nighttime entertainment venues until 4 a.m. and expressed confidence that this change would take effect as planned on December 15.







However, there are still legal procedures to be completed, and it is expected that this announcement will be made in the following week, along with measures related to taxation and other tourism incentives, although it may not be in the form of a comprehensive package.

As for concerns about potential issues related to the spread of illegal activities, the Prime Minister clarified that these concerns are not directly related to visa-free regulations. Nevertheless, the government remains vigilant and considers this matter an ongoing priority of the security agencies. (TNA)



























