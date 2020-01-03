30 Billion Tons of Rock for EEC Construction

BANGKOK, Jan 2 — The Department of Primary Industries and Mines prepares three rock sources with 30 billion tons of supply in Rayong province for construction in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

DPIM director-general WisanuTabtieng said the rock sources were new and would serve long-term demand for construction in the EEC and the development of facilities related to the EEC.

One of the sources stands close to U-Tapao airport and the other two are nearby. They would meet demand during the five-year EEC development period and beyond, he said.

There are about 500 million tons of construction rock at existing quarries in Rayong, Chon Buri and Chachoengsao provinces. The supply is adequate for normal construction demand excluding the EEC.

The five-year EEC construction period will require rock for infrastructure projects including a high-speed railway to link three airports and the expansion of the Map Ta Phut port. Besides, the private sector would invest in projects related to urban development there. Demand for construction rock would thus rise by about 100 million tons at once and exceed the presently available supply from the three eastern provinces, MrWisanu said.