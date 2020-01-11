3 Tons of Electronic Waste Collected in Greater Bangkok

BANGKOK, Jan 10 — The Pollution Control Department collected more than 3 tons of electronic waste from people in greater Bangkok in only about two weeks last month.

PralongDamrongthai, director-general of the department, said it encouraged people in greater Bangkok to drop their electronic waste at Bangkok’s district offices and government offices in nearby provinces from Dec 14 to 29 so that it would be disposed of properly. The e-waste included used mobile phones and electrical appliances.

During the period, people dumped 3.2 tons of electronic waste comprising 2.55 tons at Bangkok’s district offices, 121 kilograms at the department’s head office, 250 kilograms in SamutSakhon province, 200 kilograms in Nakhon Pathom, 108 kilograms in PathumThani and 70 kilograms in Nonthaburi.

The waste was delivered to Better World Green Plc for proper disposal and recycling to protect public health and the environment, MrPralong said.

SumetLaokham, project development and technology manager of the company, said proper disposal and recycling processes would result in spare parts, aluminum, copper and some types of plastics. Unusable waste would be treated properly to ensure safety, he said.

Thailand produces about 400,000 tons of electronic waste yearly and only 100,000 tons of them undergo proper disposal.