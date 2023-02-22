2nd evacuation flight from Turkey for Thai nationals planned

After 36 Thais were brought back to Thailand from Turkey last week, the Thai embassy in Ankara has announced a second evacuation flight for Thais in Turkey.

The Thai embassy in Ankara announced on its Facebook that the Royal Thai Air Force is scheduled to operate a flight carrying relief items to Turkey. The return journey will be used to carry Thai nationals who were affected by the earthquake disaster in Turkey back to Thailand. The flight will depart from Turkey no later than February 24, with the embassy saying it will confirm the exact date and time later.







Thai nationals who wish to return to Thailand on the evacuation flight were asked to register on the embassy’s page found on the Facebook post by noon local time today. This would allow the embassy and relevant authorities to have time to coordinate the evacuation.







The Thai embassy in Ankara indicated the flight is only for Thais who are affected by the quake disasters. Those who wish to be repatriated via the flight will need to upload evidence of their residency in quake-affected areas. These may take the forms of work contracts, home rental contracts, or utility bills. Those who have already left the quake-hit zones might submit transportation tickets or other evidence. They are asked to provide accurate information to prevent any possible holdups.

More information can be sought from the phone number 0533 641 5698 and the Facebook Messenger account of the Thai embassy in Ankara. (NNT)



























