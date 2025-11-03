Northern Thailand rains push Chao Phraya River higher as authorities brace Bangkok for rising waters

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Irrigation Department has stepped up water releases from the Chao Phraya Dam as heavy rains continue to fall across Northern and Upper Central Thailand, sending river levels steadily higher. At the C.13 station in Chai Nat Province, water discharge increased from 2,000 to 2,100 cubic meters per second early this morning, with further rises expected.



Authorities are carefully managing water flows along both banks to reduce the risk to low-lying areas downstream, promising that flows will not exceed 2,200 cubic meters per second. Yet residents in flood-prone areas outside dikes—from Ang Thong and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya to Sing Buri and Chai Nat—are urged to remain on high alert as rainfall from November 4–9 could further swell the river.





Bangkok dwellers are advised to monitor official updates closely, prepare for potential water intrusion in vulnerable neighborhoods, and take all precautions as the Chao Phraya continues its slow rise. City authorities warn that while upstream areas are being managed, low-lying districts downstream could still face serious flooding if heavy rains persist. (TNA)



































