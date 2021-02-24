200,000 doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Thailand

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ceremonially accepted the first lot of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China while emphasizing people still have to wear face masks despite the vaccine acquisition.

The prime minister presided over the reception ceremony at Suvarnabhumi airport. Also present were Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.







Thai Airways International’s Airbus A350-900 plane serving flight TG675 from Beijing landed at the airport at 10.05am with the 200,000 doses from Sinovac Biotech. They were then transported to a warehouse of DKSH Co on Bang Na-Trat road where they will be examined.

Afterwards, they will be delivered to hospitals in 13 priority provinces for inoculation. (TNA)

















