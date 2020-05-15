2 Cambodians, 6 Thais arrested for illegal logging

SI SA KET – Two Cambodians and six Thai workers have been arrested for illegal logging after removing a large Siamese rosewood tree in a wildlife sanctuary in the northeastern Si Sa Ket province.Huai Sala Wildlife Sanctuary officers said the suspects, instead of chopping down the 20-meter tall tree, used transplanting method to remove the whole high-value tree.







They apparently tried to deceive law enforcement that the protected tree was for replanting, the rangers said. One of the Cambodian men confessed of hiring the Thai men for 200,00 baht to remove and deliver the tree.

The value of the Siamese rosewood tree is estimated at 2.3 million baht. (TNA)












