19 Thais return home after 5 months stranded in Laos

Nineteen Thai workers have returned home after being stranded in Laos during COVID-19 lockdown for five months.







The workers arrived at the border crossing in Ta Li district of Loei province, northeastern Thailand, on Wednesday.

All of them passed health screening and were transferred to a hotel for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Security officers said the returnees were workers at Xayaburi Dam, the hydroelectric dam on the Lower Mekong River in Laos.

One of them said since the COVID-19 outbreak began they were unable to travel for five months due to lockdown and border closure. (TNA)

