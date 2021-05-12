18 Thai provinces mostly northern have zero new infections

By Pattaya Mail
Press Briefing of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on May 12, 2021.
  • COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 1,983 confirmed cases)
  • There are now 18 provinces (mostly in the Northern part of Thailand) which have zero new infections, while up to 38 provinces have less than 10 confirmed cases
  • The government is planning to open a new Bussarakam field hospital at Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok on May 14, 2021. The field hospital is expected to primarily accommodate 1, 200 patients



  • Since February 28 until May 10, 2021, Thailand has administered 1.89 million doses of vaccines
  • The Department of Disease Control recommends that Eid Al-Fitr prayers to performed within their households or within the family unit instead of going to the mosque to avoid large gatherings of crowd










