18 provinces mostly in northern part of Thailand have zero new infections

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 1,983 confirmed cases)
- There are now 18 provinces (mostly in the Northern part of Thailand) which have zero new infections, while up to 38 provinces have less than 10 confirmed cases
- The government is planning to open a new Bussarakam field hospital at Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok on May 14, 2021. The field hospital is expected to primarily accommodate 1, 200 patients
- Since February 28 until May 10, 2021, Thailand has administered 1.89 million doses of vaccines
- The Department of Disease Control recommends that Eid Al-Fitr prayers to performed within their households or within the family unit instead of going to the mosque to avoid large gatherings of crowd