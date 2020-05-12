14 airports in operations, 8 others remain closed in Thailand

Bangkok, 12 May, 2020 – The Department of Airports (DOA), which operates 22 provincial airports across Thailand, is reiterating via its Facebook Page: Department Of Airports that 14 of its airports are in operations while either others remain close for this month.







For the period of 1-31 May, 2020, four airlines – Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet Air – have resumed domestic flight operations to DOA’s airports in Buri Ram, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Lampang, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phitsanulok, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Surat Thani, Tak’s Mae Sot, Trang, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

There are no commercial domestic flights to DOA’s eight other airports in Chumphon, Hua Hin, Loei, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Narathiwat, Phrae, and Ranong. However, these airports are still in operation for emergency landings, state or military aircraft, cargo aircraft, and medical and relief flights.

The DOA is advising all passengers to follow the provincial orders regarding entry/exit rules before travelling.

Meanwhile, five of the six international airports managed and operated by the Airports of Thailand (AOT) have also seen domestic flight resumptions from early May. These include Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai, and Songkhla’s Hat Yai International Airports. However, the Phuket International Airport remains closed until 15 May, 2020.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to remind passengers – on domestic flights for the time being – to check on rules and regulations required by both the airports and airlines before travelling.





The measures may range from body temperature screening upon arrival at the airport. Any passengers with a body temperature over 37.3 degrees Celsius will be rejected from entering the airport areas or boarding the aircraft.

Passengers are required to wear face masks and keep a distance of at least one metre from other people, as well as follow the advice of the officers and should arrive at the airport well in advance for the convenience and safety of everyone.

At final destinations, arriving passengers may be required to fill out the T.8 form, providing their personal information and notify their whereabouts for 14 days from the arrival date.

For more details on domestic flights, please contact the airlines directly at Thai AirAsia (www.airasia.com); Thai Lion Air (www.lionairthai.com); Thai Vietjet Air (www.vietjetair.com); Nok Air (www.nokair.com); and Bangkok Airways (www.bangkokair.com – to resume services from 15 May, 2020).

More details on the rules and regulation at airports around Thailand can be obtained from:

Department of Airports – website: www.airports.go.th, Facebook: DepartmentOfAirports.

Airports of Thailand – website: www.airportthai.co.th, Facebook: AOTOfficial. (tatnews.org)











