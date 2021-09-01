1.9 million dosesof Moderna COVID-19 vaccinewill arrive in Thailand from October

Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) reports that ZuelligPharma Co, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s authorized distributor, has confirmed the first lots of the 1.9 million doses expected will be progressively shipped to Thailand from October through to December.







The GPO said this will be followed by the delivery of 3.1 million more doses during the first quarter of next year. The orders were issued by private hospitals via the GPO. Tentatively, the price charged for the vaccine is expected to be around 2,000 baht per shot, excluding insurance and service charges.







According to the GPO, ZuelligPharma has been in constant contact with the manufacturer and is making sure that the vaccine can be supplied, starting in October. This alternative supply will reinforce the country’s vaccine security as more than 30 million people have been already inoculated.



The GPO added that the timeframe for the Moderna vaccine deliveries will provide a level of confidence for those people who have booked their jabs with private hospitals and paid for them in advance. (NNT)



























