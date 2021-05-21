Tech organizations join efforts to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Dozens of tech organizations, in coordination with the Digital Council of Thailand (DCT) and the Medical Council of Thailand (TMC), have vowed to provide digital solutions and infrastructure as they join the effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

DCT President Suphachai Chearavanont said digital technology can play an immense role in dealing with the third wave of the pandemic. The use of technologies will help minimize infection risk among medical personnel, support communication between field hospitals and ease the impact of the crisis.







He said the assistance focuses on “Smart Field Hospital” solutions specifically designed for field hospitals. They comprise smart devices, patient monitoring and recording systems, scheduling and communication systems, information and content sharing systems, environment and facility monitoring systems, as well as digital infrastructure.







Meanwhile, TMC secretary-general Ittaporn Kanacharoen said a shortage of medical staff at field hospitals could make technologies a necessity to care for the rising number of patients and streamline operations. (NNT)























