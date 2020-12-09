Thailand Special Tourist Visa now available worldwide

Thailand is making its long-stay Special Tourist Visa available worldwide, removing the restriction that only those from countries where the coronavirus is under control could apply.







Government spokeswoman Radchada Thanadirek said Dec. 8 that the “low-risk” restriction limited the visa’s effectiveness, with only 825 tourists using it in October and only six yachts entering under the STV.

Thailand, where tourism previously comprised up to 20 percent of gross domestic product, is desperate to restart tourism, but just as desperate not to expose the country to a second wave Covid-19 outbreak.





As such, Radchada noted, STV tourists still must go through 14-days of quarantine and meet other complicated entry requirements.







