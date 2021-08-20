Pattaya Sports Club Charity Drive – Helping the needy of East Pattaya

The Pattaya Sports Club, in conjunction with their affiliated sporting groups and societies, initiated a charitable donation drive to raise money to feed the most needy in the local community.

Golf courses, lawn bowls rinks, cricket, driving ranges, bars and restaurants will remain closed for at least another two weeks, according to the latest government announcement.

As frustrating as this might be for most of us, it is really only an inconvenience. More and more local people are genuinely suffering, as their livelihoods are literally disappearing.

We've all inadvertently 'saved' money as a result of the lockdown in that we haven't been able to spend it in ways we normally would. We are asking you to dig in and donate some of that money to help us put together much-needed food packages to distribute to the poorest families, primarily in the East Pattaya area.







Ways to donate by Monday 30th August 2021:

1. To pay cash, please ring the office on 095 726 2646 and arrange payment.

2. By bank transfer from any Thai bank account to: Pattaya Sports Club, Kasikorn Bank, account number 0293453713. Please email to the PSC office a copy of your transfer for identification purposes. An official receipt will only be issued upon request.
























